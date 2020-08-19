Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock Upgrade by SunTrust analyst, price target now $8

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.99 during the day while it closed the day at $13.67.

Nautilus Inc. stock has also loss -3.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLS stock has inclined by 129.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 366.55% and gained 681.14% year-on date.

The market cap for NLS stock reached $420.63 million, with 29.91 million shares outstanding and 29.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NLS reached a trading volume of 1144470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NLS stock trade performance evaluation

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 366.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 943.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.55 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.84.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.59. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of -$212,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $268 million, or 65.80% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,218,094, which is approximately 172.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,775,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.28 million in NLS stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.27 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 10,578,983 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,118,409 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,889,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,586,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,861,364 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 820,006 shares during the same period.