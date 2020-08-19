MICT Inc. [MICT] Stock trading around $5.10 per share: What’s Next?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.36%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Micronet Receives First Major Order for SmartCam Following Successful Pilot Trial with Leading Global Telematics Provider.

Micronet’s business transitioning to a recurring revenue model with sale of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software-As-A-Service (SAAS) based products.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the “Company”), announced today that its subsidiary Micronet Ltd. (“Micronet”) has received the first significant order for its new, highly innovative video telematics product, SmartCam, which integrates advanced software and AI functionality to serve the fastest growing segment of the estimated $45 billion global telematics market. SmartCam, which received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization for 2.4GHZ, 5GHZ and LTE, subsequently entered a pilot trial with a global telematics provider, an ongoing customer of Micronet, leading to this first substantial order for SmartCam in the North American market.

Over the last 12 months, MICT stock rose by 618.92%. The one-year MICT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.52 million, with 11.09 million shares outstanding and 2.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.90K shares, MICT stock reached a trading volume of 50785492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.36. With this latest performance, MICT shares gained by 116.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 390.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 618.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.40% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: LAKEVIEW CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 239,083, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 66,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.34 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly -6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 12,428 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 37,478 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 394,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,723 shares during the same period.