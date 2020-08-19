Market cap of Match Group Inc. [IAC] reaches 10.97B – now what?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IAC] gained 2.88% or 3.56 points to close at $126.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1437271 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s IR Site.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call during which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The virtual conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating in the call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices, Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC, and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

Live videocast and replays will be open to the public through the investor relations sections of each company’s website:.

It opened the trading session at $123.93, the shares rose to $128.255 and dropped to $123.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAC points out that the company has recorded 87.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, IAC reached to a volume of 1437271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [IAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $159.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on IAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for IAC stock

Match Group Inc. [IAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, IAC shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Match Group Inc. [IAC].

Match Group Inc. [IAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Match Group Inc. [IAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 37.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [IAC]

There are presently around $37 million, or 95.20% of IAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAC stocks are: TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL with ownership of 184,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 80,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 million in IAC stocks shares; and REGENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.68 million in IAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IAC] by around 289,933 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,933 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.