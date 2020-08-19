Market cap of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] reaches 458.67M – now what?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] closed the trading session at $6.78 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.455, while the highest price level was $6.82. The company report on August 10, 2020 that CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

FDA lifts all clinical holds on seladelpar.

Positive topline data announced from ENHANCE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 245.92 percent and weekly performance of 18.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 287.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 2057677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.53. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 75.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $401 million, or 79.50% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,616,562, which is approximately 1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.59 million in CBAY stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $22.95 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 39.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 16,946,133 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 16,426,963 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,808,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,181,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,693,684 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,901,615 shares during the same period.