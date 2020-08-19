Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX] reaches 1.19B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Churchill Capital Corp III [NYSE: CCXX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.96 during the day while it closed the day at $10.80. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Churchill Capital Corp III Invites Investors to Attend MultiPlan Management’s Webcast/Call to Discuss Updated Business Outlook, Second Quarter 2020 Results and Business Combination Update.

– MultiPlan to provide Q2 2020 results and improved outlook for 2020.

– MultiPlan to reiterate comfort with the 2021 forecast for the Company.

The market cap for CCXX stock reached $1.19 billion, with 110.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CCXX reached a trading volume of 1971780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp III is set at 0.46

CCXX stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]: Insider Ownership positions

57 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp III [NYSE:CCXX] by around 46,823,036 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,823,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,823,036 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

