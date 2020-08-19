Market cap of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] reaches 371.87M – now what?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] traded at a high on 08/18/20, posting a 8.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97. The company report on August 14, 2020 that UPDATE – Aspira Women’s Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call scheduled for today, August 13th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“ASPIRA”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1097378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at 13.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.61%.

The market cap for AWH stock reached $371.87 million, with 97.29 million shares outstanding and 44.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, AWH reached a trading volume of 1097378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has AWH stock performed recently?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.56. With this latest performance, AWH shares dropped by -25.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 256.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 401.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -336.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -335.76.

Return on Total Capital for AWH is now -163.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -166.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, AWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] managed to generate an average of -$287,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWH.

Insider trade positions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]

There are presently around $71 million, or 23.60% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 10,288,587, which is approximately 4.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,297,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.79 million in AWH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.35 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly 10.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 7,020,220 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 796,421 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,990,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,807,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,013,196 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 598,921 shares during the same period.