Market Analysts see iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] jumped around 1.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.76 at the close of the session, up 20.07%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that iMedia Brands Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Highest Q2 Net Income in 20 YearsHighest Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in Company’s History.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020.

iMedia Brands Inc. stock is now 69.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMBI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.74 and lowest of $6.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.30, which means current price is +400.74% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.60K shares, IMBI reached a trading volume of 6102526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMBI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has IMBI stock performed recently?

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.24. With this latest performance, IMBI shares gained by 106.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.04 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.00. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.22.

Return on Total Capital for IMBI is now -36.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.13. Additionally, IMBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] managed to generate an average of -$56,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iMedia Brands Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.60% of IMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 296,163, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 271,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in IMBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.65 million in IMBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iMedia Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:IMBI] by around 84,500 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 97,167 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 725,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMBI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,654 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 92,407 shares during the same period.