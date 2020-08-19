Loop Capital lifts Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $25.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Lumber Liquidators Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“I would like to thank our associates for their commitment, flexibility and dedication to providing outstanding service to our customers during these uncertain times,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson. “As a result of their perseverance, and despite the headwinds of COVID-19 and its impacts on consumers, we delivered meaningful improvement in gross margin and effectively managed expenses to preserve liquidity and increase profitability. While comparable store sales declined 21.3% in in the quarter, execution against our strategic pillars helped deliver a $5.5 million increase in net income and a $2.9 million increase in Adjusted Operating Income compared to prior year. Our strong results would not have been possible without the contributions from all associates, and I am thankful to be a part of such a strong and dedicated team.”.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. represents 28.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $753.27 million with the latest information. LL stock price has been found in the range of $24.81 to $26.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, LL reached a trading volume of 1343017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for LL stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.44. With this latest performance, LL shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.53 for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now 8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.59. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] managed to generate an average of $4,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]

There are presently around $536 million, or 69.40% of LL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,469,531, which is approximately 1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,053,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.26 million in LL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.68 million in LL stock with ownership of nearly 7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LL] by around 3,518,180 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,442,526 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,703,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,663,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,705,761 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,790 shares during the same period.