KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] slipped around -1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.31 at the close of the session, down -2.98%.

Sunrun Inc. stock is now 235.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RUN Stock saw the intraday high of $48.125 and lowest of $44.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.42, which means current price is +491.07% above from all time high which was touched on 08/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 3593581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $49.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.82, while it was recorded at 46.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.02. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $5,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 18.52%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $5,251 million, or 95.10% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,773,257, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,185,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.86 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $416.64 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 2.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 8,175,199 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,654,512 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 97,547,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,377,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,256 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,362 shares during the same period.