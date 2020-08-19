Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] is 78.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE: GRAF] gained 0.39% or 0.07 points to close at $18.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1076270 shares. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Velodyne to Attend Oppenheimer’s 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

Graf Industrial Corp. (“GRAF”) (NYSE: GRAF, GRAF.U, GRAF WS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”), with which GRAF has signed a definitive Business Combination Agreement, will attend Oppenheimer’s 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference which will be held virtually on August 11-12, 2020. Velodyne is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 12:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 12. Attending from Velodyne are CEO Anand Gopalan and CFO Drew Hamer, along with James Graf, Founder and CEO of GRAF. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please send a request to Conference1on1s.Conference1on1s@opco.com. The presentation for such meetings is available and posted on the Velodyne website at https://velodynelidar.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/GRAF-Velodyne-Investor-Presentation.pdf.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005439/en/.

It opened the trading session at $18.40, the shares rose to $19.0403 and dropped to $17.8801, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAF points out that the company has recorded 78.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 952.50K shares, GRAF reached to a volume of 1076270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graf Industrial Corp. is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for GRAF stock

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, GRAF shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.34, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GRAF is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] managed to generate an average of -$6,961,465 per employee.Graf Industrial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]

There are presently around $212 million, or 96.21% of GRAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAF stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,928,170, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.01 million in GRAF stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $27.51 million in GRAF stock with ownership of nearly -16.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE:GRAF] by around 1,693,114 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 13,357,079 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,431,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,619,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAF stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,612,858 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,722,862 shares during the same period.