Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Stock trading around $1.77 per share: What’s Next?

Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FORD] gained 29.20% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Forward Industries Acquires Kablooe Design.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Kablooe Design (Kablooe), an innovative leading medical and consumer design and development company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota for consideration comprising of cash, equity, assumed debt and contingent earn outs.

Kablooe is located in the US’s 3rd largest medical device development hub and its clients include leading brands in medical devices including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, Atricure, Cega Innovations and Rapid Diagnostek. .

Forward Industries Inc. represents 9.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.06 million with the latest information. FORD stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $2.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 811.81K shares, FORD reached a trading volume of 37315536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forward Industries Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORD in the course of the last twelve months was 85.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for FORD stock

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.09. With this latest performance, FORD shares gained by 38.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.95 for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3410, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1373 for the last 200 days.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.28 and a Gross Margin at +17.16. Forward Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.63.

Return on Total Capital for FORD is now -25.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.18. Additionally, FORD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] managed to generate an average of -$49,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Forward Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.50% of FORD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 728,714, which is approximately 7.5% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 455,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in FORD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in FORD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forward Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FORD] by around 51,992 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 16,132 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,256,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,324,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 15,822 shares during the same period.