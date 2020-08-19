For Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN], Maxim Group sees a rise to $8. What next?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday while it closed the day at $1.60. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Zosano Pharma Announces Agreement to Collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a feasibility study agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, a global pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients addressing unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system diseases, and vaccines.

“Our agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation allows us to combine our proprietary transdermal microneedle drug delivery platform with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation’s drug development candidate,” said Steven Lo, President and CEO of Zosano. “We expect through this partnership, to demonstrate the broad applicability of our platform for making a difference in the lives of patients when combined with pharmaceutical products that address significant unmet medical needs.” .

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock has also gained 3.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZSAN stock has inclined by 84.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.39% and gained 5.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ZSAN stock reached $91.02 million, with 36.27 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 7994806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 71.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.58 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0046, while it was recorded at 1.5160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0793 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -141.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.02. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$671,232 per employee.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

There are presently around $11 million, or 17.50% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,718,226, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,396,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.6 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 676,238 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 3,061,757 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,175,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,913,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,822 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 446,171 shares during the same period.