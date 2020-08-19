For Kopin Corporation [KOPN], Ladenburg Thalmann sees a rise to $2.20. What next?

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.52. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Kopin OLED Microdisplay Exhibits Breakthrough 7000 Nits Brightness with Good Color Fidelity.

Duo-stack OLED Structure Achieves Very High Current Efficiency (14 Candela per Ampere).

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) micro displays, today announced its latest Lightning® 720p OLED display (1280 x 720 resolution) on silicon has exhibited very high brightness of 7000 nits (candela per square meter) with good color (nearly 100% sRGB) and high contrast (> 4,000: 1). This display combines a duo-stack OLED structure to achieve super high brightness and Kopin’s ColorMaxTM technology for high color fidelity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 266.49 percent and weekly performance of -15.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 276.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 83.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, KOPN reached to a volume of 1247739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kopin Corporation [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2016, representing the official price target for Kopin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on KOPN stock. On February 18, 2014, analysts increased their price target for KOPN shares from 3.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

KOPN stock trade performance evaluation

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.03. With this latest performance, KOPN shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 276.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5800, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7655 for the last 200 days.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corporation [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.24 and a Gross Margin at +29.19. Kopin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.96.

Return on Total Capital for KOPN is now -65.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.90. Additionally, KOPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] managed to generate an average of -$192,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kopin Corporation [KOPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 21.20% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 5,680,157, which is approximately -22.841% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,976,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in KOPN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.07 million in KOPN stock with ownership of nearly -15.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kopin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN] by around 701,969 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,784,218 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,373,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,860,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOPN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,649 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 213,741 shares during the same period.