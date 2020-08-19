Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] gain 72.50% so far this year. What now?

Edison Nation Inc. [NASDAQ: EDNT] traded at a low on 08/18/20, posting a -5.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.45. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Edison Nation, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020.

Company Announces Record Quarterly Revenue.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT), a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1225564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison Nation Inc. stands at 14.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.59%.

The market cap for EDNT stock reached $33.19 million, with 8.18 million shares outstanding and 4.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 365.04K shares, EDNT reached a trading volume of 1225564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison Nation Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has EDNT stock performed recently?

Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, EDNT shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Edison Nation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.87.

Return on Total Capital for EDNT is now -37.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.59. Additionally, EDNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT] managed to generate an average of -$253,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Edison Nation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Edison Nation Inc. [EDNT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of EDNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDNT stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 368,000, which is approximately -6.361% of the company’s market cap and around 83.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in EDNT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $68000.0 in EDNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Edison Nation Inc. [NASDAQ:EDNT] by around 36,301 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 27,119 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 364,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,301 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 367 shares during the same period.