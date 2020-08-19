DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $210

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price surged by 0.85 percent to reach at $1.77. The company report on August 13, 2020 that DocuSign Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2021 results will be released on Thursday, September 3, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) September 17, 2020 using the passcode 13708111.

About DocuSignDocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.

A sum of 2756903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.22M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $213.53 and dropped to a low of $207.6881 until finishing in the latest session at $209.47.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.46. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $183.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DOCU stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 67 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 9.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 834.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 370.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.47, while it was recorded at 201.91 for the last single week of trading, and 113.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 31.20%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,917 million, or 81.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,254,753, which is approximately -17.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,953,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.09 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 22,842,047 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 25,860,567 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 94,120,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,823,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,009,517 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,651 shares during the same period.