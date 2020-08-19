Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Antiviral Programs.

– COVID-19 program in preclinical development; Discussions with potential strategic partners ongoing –.

– Merck collaboration to discover and develop influenza A/B antiviralagents progresses –.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. represents 52.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $102.26 million with the latest information. COCP stock price has been found in the range of $1.86 to $2.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 1611917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 269.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7239, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9926 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $11 million, or 14.90% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,071,323, which is approximately 101.607% of the company’s market cap and around 38.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 839,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in COCP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.39 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 1,896,921 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 904,391 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,718,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,520,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,759 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 706,150 shares during the same period.

