Chardan Capital Markets lifts Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] traded at a low on 08/18/20, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $129.92. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences through the end of September 2020:.

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company’s recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1011370 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for EBS stock reached $6.95 billion, with 52.60 million shares outstanding and 44.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 947.49K shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 1011370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $113.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 6.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has EBS stock performed recently?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.53, while it was recorded at 132.25 for the last single week of trading, and 70.58 for the last 200 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.56 and a Gross Margin at +57.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.93.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now 7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.89. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of $29,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

There are presently around $6,982 million, or 89.60% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 8,772,689, which is approximately 4355.675% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,866,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $892.11 million in EBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $617.07 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 0.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 12,811,296 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,558,081 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 36,375,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,744,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,543 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 415,661 shares during the same period.