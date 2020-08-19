Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock Initiated by Argus analyst, price target now $100

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] gained 4.61% or 4.01 points to close at $91.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1283934 shares. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Catalent, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Net Revenue, Earnings Before Income Taxes, and Adjusted EBITDA Significantly Ahead of Its Previous Guidance.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that, given the fluidity created by the COVID-19 pandemic and level of uncertainty at the time when Catalent last provided financial guidance on May 5, 2020, it is providing certain preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, both of which ended June 30, 2020, including net revenue, earnings before income taxes, and Adjusted EBITDA (see the non-GAAP reconciliation elsewhere in this release for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA).

Catalent now expects full fiscal year 2020 net revenue in a range of $3.084 billion to $3.096 billion, compared to prior guidance in the range of $2.871 billion to $2.946 billion; earnings before income taxes in a range of $255 million to $259 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $745 million to $749 million, compared to prior guidance in the range of $700 million to $725 million. For the fourth quarter ending June 30, 2020, Catalent expects to report net revenue in the range of $937 million to $949 million, earnings before income taxes in the range of $173 million to $177 million, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $262 million to $266 million.

It opened the trading session at $87.92, the shares rose to $91.95 and dropped to $87.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTLT points out that the company has recorded 53.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CTLT reached to a volume of 1283934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $93.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for CTLT stock

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.47, while it was recorded at 87.83 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.33. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $10,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $14,737 million, or 98.80% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,823,688, which is approximately -2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,205,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.38 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 16,138,022 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 13,100,173 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 132,649,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,887,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,625,408 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,702 shares during the same period.