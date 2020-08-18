TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] moved down -6.01: Why It’s Important

TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX: TRXC] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.39 at the close of the session, down -6.01%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that TransEnterix Announces Appointment of Shameze Rampertab as Chief Financial Officer.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Shameze Rampertab has been appointed as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 24, 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Shameze to our team during this important time in TransEnterix’s journey,” said Anthony Fernando, TransEnterix President and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive experience at implementing financial strategies and sourcing equity and debt financing options will be invaluable as we continue towards our goals for 2020 and beyond. I am confident Shameze will make an immediate positive impact on the organization and help lead TransEnterix through its next phase of growth.”.

TransEnterix Inc. stock is now -73.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRXC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.42 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.52, which means current price is +37.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, TRXC reached a trading volume of 3663023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TransEnterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for TransEnterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TRXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransEnterix Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.80. With this latest performance, TRXC shares gained by 13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4808, while it was recorded at 0.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0748 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.38 and a Gross Margin at -263.76. TransEnterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1807.54.

Return on Total Capital for TRXC is now -71.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, TRXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] managed to generate an average of -$946,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TransEnterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransEnterix Inc. posted -1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRXC.

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.40% of TRXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRXC stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 900,000, which is approximately -12.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 649,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in TRXC stocks shares; and SV HEALTH INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in TRXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransEnterix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX:TRXC] by around 1,645,555 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,509,632 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 1,843,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,311,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRXC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,198,178 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,485,806 shares during the same period.