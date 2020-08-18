TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] Stock trading around $1.81 per share: What’s Next?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TCON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.09%.

Over the last 12 months, TCON stock dropped by -66.48%. The average equity rating for TCON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 million, with 8.50 million shares outstanding and 7.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.26K shares, TCON stock reached a trading volume of 22786143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2019, representing the official price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $6, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on TCON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85.

TCON Stock Performance Analysis:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, TCON shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8912, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4898 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -121.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -187.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.32. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,193,368 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TCON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCON.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.30% of TCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 346,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 284,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in TCON stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.5 million in TCON stock with ownership of nearly 19.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TCON] by around 348,948 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,272 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,143,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,123 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,008 shares during the same period.