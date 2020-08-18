Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] closed the trading session at $1.03 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.02, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Preclinical data for TNX-1800, a Vaccine Candidate to Protect Against COVID-19, Expected in Fourth Quarter 2020.

Interim Analysis Results for Phase 3 RELIEF Trial of TNX-102 SL for the Management of Fibromyalgia Expected in September 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.97 percent and weekly performance of -8.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 139.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.23M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 5299218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8854, while it was recorded at 1.0201 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0431 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -5.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.10% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 442,811, which is approximately 427.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 383,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.27 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 849,846 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 321,177 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 307,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,478,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,297 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 313,841 shares during the same period.