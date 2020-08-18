Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.83%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that VF Corporation Appoints Winnie Ma as President, Greater China.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Winnie Ma to the new position of President, Greater China. She will report to Kevin Bailey, Executive Vice President & Group President, APAC and Emerging Brands.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -17.09%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.09. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.87 billion, with 388.70 million shares outstanding and 360.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 1529724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $65.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. On May 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 89 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.63, while it was recorded at 64.05 for the last single week of trading, and 71.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 5.00%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,288 million, or 74.00% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,730,209, which is approximately -9.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,904,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in VFC stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $1.25 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -75.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,211,456 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 82,902,649 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 178,575,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,689,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,024,772 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,047 shares during the same period.