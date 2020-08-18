Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $1.80

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.43 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on June 18, 2020 that Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2020.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / On June 17, 2020, Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”)(NYSE American:XPL)(SLR.TO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 39,364,700 shares of common stock or 67.72% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2020.

1. Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes (and percentage of shares voting, excluding broker non-votes) below:.

Solitario Zinc Corp. stock has also gained 9.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPL stock has inclined by 71.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.60% and gained 43.29% year-on date.

The market cap for XPL stock reached $26.98 million, with 58.12 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.93K shares, XPL reached a trading volume of 2093259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

XPL stock trade performance evaluation

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3550, while it was recorded at 0.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2894 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 600,416, which is approximately 43.974% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in XPL stocks shares; and FRUTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, currently with $83000.0 in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 305,782 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 503,496 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,232,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,042,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,001 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 464,972 shares during the same period.