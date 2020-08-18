ROTH Capital slashes price target on Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] – find out why.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Heat Biologic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Robust T Cell Driven Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in Preclinical Studies.

T cell driven immune response achieved with just a single dose.

Potential to be used in combination with other COVID-19 vaccine approaches.

Heat Biologics Inc. represents 82.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $273.52 million with the latest information. HTBX stock price has been found in the range of $1.55 to $1.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.66M shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 11198517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HTBX stock

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.38. With this latest performance, HTBX shares dropped by -31.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 568.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5102, while it was recorded at 1.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7605 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.90% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,032,074, which is approximately 68.581% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, holding 2,246,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 million in HTBX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.77 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 6.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 4,660,069 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,735,093 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,089,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,484,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,657 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 141,650 shares during the same period.