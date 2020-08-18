Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is 270.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.41 during the day while it closed the day at $4.15. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Riot Blockchain Announces Milestone Purchase of 8,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain with Delivery Starting January 2021, Resulting in 1.45 EH/s in Total Hash Rate.

Riot’s Hash Rate Expected to More Than Double to 1.45 EH/s by April 2021 with 15,040 Miners Deployed; Exceeding Disclosed Goal of 1 EH/s by early 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), announces the execution of a purchase agreement for 8,000 next generation Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) for USD $17.7 million from BitmainTech PTE. LTD. (“Bitmain”) for receipt and deployment starting in January 2021. Due to the substantial size of the order, Riot secured a lower cost per miner as compared to previous purchases, despite the recent increase in the price of bitcoin (“BTC”), which historically has increased the purchase price of miners.

Riot Blockchain Inc. stock has also gained 0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIOT stock has inclined by 89.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 176.67% and gained 270.54% year-on date.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $187.83 million, with 34.53 million shares outstanding and 32.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 20372367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 86.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 963,321, which is approximately 1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 443,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in RIOT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.43 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 26.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 562,962 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,377,535 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,092,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,033,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,396 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 35,066 shares during the same period.