Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Revenue clocked in at $28.53 billion, down -58.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] loss -2.24% or -0.18 points to close at $7.85 with a heavy trading volume of 4156417 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Update 2020 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) today reported second-quarter 2020 results and furnished updated 2020 guidance.

Summary.

It opened the trading session at $8.01, the shares rose to $8.04 and dropped to $7.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGP points out that the company has recorded -53.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -158.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 4156417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +5.93. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.02. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 444.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $66,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to -13.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,188 million, or 88.60% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,671,557, which is approximately 58.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,471,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.2 million in PAGP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $62.71 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 7.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP] by around 32,058,571 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 27,722,438 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 91,495,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,276,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,426,334 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,348,641 shares during the same period.