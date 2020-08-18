Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Revenue clocked in at $215.80 million, down -93.36% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] is 21.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 9.35% or 0.1 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4153560 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] reaches 48.99M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while...
Read more
Market

The Benchmark Company lifts Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Charter Communications Inc. traded at a high on 08/12/20, posting a 1.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $598.74. The...
Read more
Finance

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] Stock trading around $24.41 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation gained 2.35% or 0.56 points to close at $24.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1087177 shares. The company...
Read more

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] price plunged by -17.88 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Pacific Sharav Awarded a New 10-Well Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for second-quarter 2020 was $87.4 million or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $61.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in first-quarter 2020.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “In the second quarter, our crews and leadership continued to exemplify our commitment to safe and efficient operations, including adopting measures to manage risks associated with COVID-19 transmission, delivering exceptional results for our clients, efficiently preserving the value of our assets and significantly reducing overhead costs.”.

A sum of 15761103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.56M shares. Pacific Drilling S.A. shares reached a high of $0.30 and dropped to a low of $0.243 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pacific Drilling S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Drilling S.A. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

PACD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.76. With this latest performance, PACD shares dropped by -39.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.16 for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4927, while it was recorded at 0.3471 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4785 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Drilling S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.00 and a Gross Margin at -83.34. Pacific Drilling S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -242.18.

Return on Total Capital for PACD is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.46. Additionally, PACD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] managed to generate an average of -$729,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Pacific Drilling S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

PACD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. posted -1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Drilling S.A. go to 32.10%.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 88.50% of PACD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,835,393, which is approximately -10.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 501,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in PACD stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $0.11 million in PACD stock with ownership of nearly -94.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD] by around 1,379,341 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 57,138,915 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 51,682,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,836,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,302 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 46,833,803 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] Is Currently 21.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleAIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 365.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gevo Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Jaguar Health and...
Read more
Companies

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] Stock trading around $6.33 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akers Biosciences Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 365.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. traded at a low on 08/17/20, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.53. The...
Read more
Companies

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Revenue clocked in at $215.80 million, down -93.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pacific Drilling S.A. price plunged by -17.88 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Pacific Drilling Announces...
Read more
Market

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] Is Currently 21.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 21.73% or 2.51 points to close at $14.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1558291 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

iBio Inc. [IBIO] moved up 1.54: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
iBio Inc. closed the trading session at $2.64 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.40, while...
Read more
Finance

why eMagin Corporation [EMAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Misty Lee - 0
eMagin Corporation slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.67 at the close of the session, down -5.11%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 365.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. traded at a low on 08/17/20, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.53. The...
Read more
Companies

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Revenue clocked in at $215.80 million, down -93.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pacific Drilling S.A. price plunged by -17.88 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Pacific Drilling Announces...
Read more

Popular Category