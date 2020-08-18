Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Novan Inc. [NOVN] is -82.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] traded at a high on 08/17/20, posting a 5.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8231952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novan Inc. stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.46%.

The market cap for NOVN stock reached $74.82 million, with 80.60 million shares outstanding and 59.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.12M shares, NOVN reached a trading volume of 8231952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novan Inc. [NOVN]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Novan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novan Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.96.

How has NOVN stock performed recently?

Novan Inc. [NOVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, NOVN shares dropped by -9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Novan Inc. [NOVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5956, while it was recorded at 0.5693 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9016 for the last 200 days.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novan Inc. [NOVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -608.86. Novan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -625.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novan Inc. [NOVN] managed to generate an average of -$729,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Novan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Novan Inc. [NOVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novan Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVN.

Insider trade positions for Novan Inc. [NOVN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.90% of NOVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,688,347, which is approximately 6.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 550,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in NOVN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.26 million in NOVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN] by around 1,944,543 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 8,409,291 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,266,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,086,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 8,406,988 shares during the same period.

