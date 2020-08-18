Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $13

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $10.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR), Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL), and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL).

Noble Energy Inc. represents 479.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.06 billion with the latest information. NBL stock price has been found in the range of $10.49 to $10.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.64M shares, NBL reached a trading volume of 15408469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBL shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Noble Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $26 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Noble Energy Inc. stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NBL shares from 9 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noble Energy Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for NBL stock

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, NBL shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +9.57. Noble Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.47.

Return on Total Capital for NBL is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.40. Additionally, NBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] managed to generate an average of -$662,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Noble Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Noble Energy Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Noble Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]

There are presently around $4,612 million, or 99.00% of NBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,293,910, which is approximately -5.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 41,400,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.02 million in NBL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $354.96 million in NBL stock with ownership of nearly 19.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noble Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL] by around 53,181,717 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 80,010,889 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 302,689,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,881,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,486,679 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 13,642,712 shares during the same period.