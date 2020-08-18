MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain 70.95% so far this year. What now?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.06%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that MoneyGram Reports Record 207% July Year-Over-Year Cross-Border Transaction Growth in its Direct-to-Consumer Digital Business MoneyGram Online.

The Company reported 17% total year-over-year money transfer transaction growth in July, driven by its digital business which accelerated to 124% transaction growth and 109% revenue growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today reported record 207% July year-over-year cross-border digital transaction growth for MoneyGram Online, its direct-to-consumer digital business. This channel was the key driver of overall digital transaction growth of 124% that enabled 17% total money transfer transaction growth in July, an acceleration from 10% year-over-year money transfer transaction growth in June.

Over the last 12 months, MGI stock rose by 4.66%. The one-year MoneyGram International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -54.08. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $228.25 million, with 77.80 million shares outstanding and 54.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, MGI stock reached a trading volume of 1289082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $3.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

MGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 26.80% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,821,464, which is approximately 487.235% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,642,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.31 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 4.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 8,522,881 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,254,525 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,231,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,009,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,531 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,892,201 shares during the same period.