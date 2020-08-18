Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 182.91M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.23 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm (the “Investor”), which is an existing AgEagle shareholder. Pursuant to the agreement, the Investor is purchasing 3,355,705 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2,516,778 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.30 per share (the “Warrants”), for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The Warrants are for a ten month term from the date of closing and are not exercisable until February 6, 2021. Upon exercise of the Warrants in full by the Investor, the Company would receive additional gross proceeds of approximately $8,305,367.

The Company expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $9.9 million after deducting approximately $135,000 in offering expenses. The Company expects to spend the balance of the proceeds for general working capital and capital expenditure purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now 617.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.33 and lowest of $3.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.15, which means current price is +1,599.11% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 5560564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 304.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 468.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1293.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 163,867, which is approximately 915.726% of the company’s market cap and around 54.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $0.12 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 271,414 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 41,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 35,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,365 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 41,492 shares during the same period.