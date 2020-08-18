Market Analysts see Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Jaguar Health and its Subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Enter into a Second Amendment to the Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement with Oasis Capital, LLC, Dated May 12, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Jaguar and its wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively, the “Company”) have jointly entered into a second amendment to the accounts receivable purchase agreement with Oasis Capital, LLC (“Oasis”), dated May 12, 2020, pursuant to which Oasis agreed to purchase additional accounts receivable of the Company related to the sales of the Company’s Mytesi® drug product to Cardinal Health for the period of June 29, 2020 through August 4, 2020 (the “Summer 2020 Accounts Receivable”). The Summer 2020 Accounts Receivable have a gross value of $3,152,545.

“We are pleased to enter into this additional amendment with Oasis. Based on the success of the first two tranches of accounts receivable financing, we have been able to further our strategy of bringing in non-dilutive capital and striving to become a stable, cash flow positive commercial business,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO.

A sum of 4796762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.84M shares. Jaguar Health Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5387 and dropped to a low of $0.51 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.75. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6090, while it was recorded at 0.5910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6064 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -15.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 109,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 59,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $27000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 262,293 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 129,399 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,027 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 83,037 shares during the same period.