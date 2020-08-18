KLA Corporation [KLAC] is 18.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $211.51. The company report on August 7, 2020 that KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today webcasts for upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA’s website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1159235 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KLA Corporation stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for KLAC stock reached $32.64 billion, with 155.12 million shares outstanding and 154.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, KLAC reached a trading volume of 1159235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KLA Corporation [KLAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $217.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $178 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $191, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has KLAC stock performed recently?

KLA Corporation [KLAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.52, while it was recorded at 206.62 for the last single week of trading, and 172.67 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.52. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.31.

KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 2.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 10.64%.

Insider trade positions for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $29,930 million, or 92.40% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,454,169, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.12 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 9,611,726 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 9,149,436 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 122,745,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,506,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,332,156 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,289 shares during the same period.