IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Stock trading around $1.51 per share: What’s Next?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on August 17, 2020 that NFL and NBA Athletes Join Shake.

IZEA Partners with King Sports & Entertainment to Connect Players with Fans and Brands.

Over the last 12 months, IZEA stock rose by 261.68%. The one-year IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.59. The average equity rating for IZEA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.94 million, with 36.11 million shares outstanding and 30.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, IZEA stock reached a trading volume of 12647552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $1.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

IZEA Stock Performance Analysis:

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 37.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 417.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3490, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5601 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IZEA Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IZEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.40% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 969,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 472,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in IZEA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 101.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 804,793 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,671 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,245,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,740 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,540 shares during the same period.