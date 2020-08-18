Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] is -22.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXG] price plunged by -32.87 percent to reach at -$1.9. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Interpace Announces Acceptance of Seminal Clinical Validation Study for Thyroid Assays.

Podium Presentation Accepted for the American Society of Cytopathology (ASC) Annual Meeting.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that a peer-reviewed manuscript describing results from a seminal clinical validation study of the combination of ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® has been accepted for publication in the highly respected journal, Diagnostic Cytopathology. The study, led by Dr. Mark Lupo from the Thyroid and Endocrine Center of Florida, reported on the ability of the combination of ThyGeNEXT®/ThyraMIR® tests to successfully stratify nearly 200 indeterminate thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy. Sites participating in this multicentered study included Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Jackson Thyroid & Endocrine Clinic, University of Michigan, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. According to Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace, “We’re excited that this important study will soon be published in such a prominent peer reviewed journal and will be further highlighted at the ASC Annual Meeting in November.” He continued “We look forward to sharing these results with the physician and payer communities shortly.”.

A sum of 1231961 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 364.54K shares. Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $4.75 and dropped to a low of $3.86 until finishing in the latest session at $3.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]:

Janney have made an estimate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Interpace Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on IDXG stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IDXG shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpace Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

IDXG Stock Performance Analysis:

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.04. With this latest performance, IDXG shares dropped by -29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interpace Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.39 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.63.

Return on Total Capital for IDXG is now -60.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.42. Additionally, IDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] managed to generate an average of -$149,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IDXG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted -1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -141.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. go to 15.00%.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.60% of IDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDXG stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 224,107, which is approximately -2.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in IDXG stocks shares; and PENBROOK MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.33 million in IDXG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interpace Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXG] by around 89,401 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 313,142 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 146,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDXG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,154 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 191,273 shares during the same period.