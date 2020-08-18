Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Revenue clocked in at $8.20 million, up 55.43% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Companies

Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.70 during the day...
Read more
Companies

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $30

Misty Lee - 0
Flowserve Corporation surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.47 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

WestRock Company [WRK] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $28

Edison Baldwin - 0
WestRock Company surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.7201 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Stock trading around $2.92 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Digital Ally Inc. closed the trading session at $2.92 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91,...
Read more

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on August 16, 2020 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors: 11 Days to Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors with $250k+ Losses Should Contact Firm Now.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2020) – Hagens Berman urges investors in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) to submit their losses now. The August 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Ideanomics is fast approaching.

Class Period: Mar. 20, 2020 – June 25, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 27, 2020Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/IDEXContact an Attorney Now: IDEX@hbsslaw.com844-916-0895.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.43 percent and weekly performance of -18.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 184.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 211.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.99M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 5430388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5393, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8951 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,528,516, which is approximately 2720.973% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 596,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.5 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -73.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,749,548 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,038,580 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,543,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,244,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,406 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,782,808 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDigital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] falling to $85. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Canaccord Genuity lifts FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
FLIR Systems Inc. surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.4152 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Stock trading around $38.07 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Aflac Incorporated surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.245 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. closed the trading session at $94.58 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.29, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
V.F. Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $7.51 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

Canaccord Genuity lifts FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
FLIR Systems Inc. surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.4152 during the day while...
Read more
Market

KLA Corporation [KLAC] is 18.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
KLA Corporation traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $211.51. The company...
Read more
Industry

For Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG], Goldman sees a rise to $38. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Principal Financial Group Inc. price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Principal® Progressing...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
V.F. Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $7.51 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more

Popular Category