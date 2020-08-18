Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Revenue clocked in at $8.20 million, up 55.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on August 16, 2020 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors: 11 Days to Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors with $250k+ Losses Should Contact Firm Now.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.43 percent and weekly performance of -18.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 184.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 211.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.99M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 5430388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5393, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8951 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,528,516, which is approximately 2720.973% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 596,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.5 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -73.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,749,548 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,038,580 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,543,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,244,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,406 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,782,808 shares during the same period.