H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] – find out why.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] slipped around -0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.57 at the close of the session, down -7.27%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Acer Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Advanced expanded pipeline of clinical stage product candidates, including emetine for COVID-19 and ACER-001 for Urea Cycle Disorders.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided an update on the Company’s recent corporate developments.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -10.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACER Stock saw the intraday high of $3.95 and lowest of $3.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.25, which means current price is +230.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 456.90K shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 1197495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has ACER stock performed recently?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.86. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACER is now -88.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.21. Additionally, ACER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$1,730,469 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACER.

Insider trade positions for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

There are presently around $7 million, or 47.90% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 990,655, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 166,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in ACER stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.57 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 292,214 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 588,820 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,121,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,002,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,992 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 63,274 shares during the same period.