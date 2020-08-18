H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] gained 4.21% on the last trading session, reaching $2.23 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2020 that Lipocine Regains Complinace With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 9, 2020 indicating that Lipocine has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Min Bid Price Listing Rule”).

About LipocineLipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine’s clinical development pipeline includes TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, is designed to help restore normal testosterone levels in hypogonadal men. Lipocine has resubmitted its NDA to the FDA for TLANDO and has a PDUFA date of August 28, 2020. LPCN 1144, an oral product of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate, with end of phase 2 meeting completed, indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

Lipocine Inc. represents 65.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $141.52 million with the latest information. LPCN stock price has been found in the range of $2.14 to $2.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 8017371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPCN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 707.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for LPCN stock

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 66.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 374.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.19 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 0.82 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.20% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,104,304, which is approximately 3.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 788,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in LPCN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -10.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 823,645 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 184,318 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,305,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,313,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,036 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 98,165 shares during the same period.