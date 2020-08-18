Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] moved up 0.78: Why It’s Important

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.36%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock dropped by -40.37%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.57. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 505.40 million shares outstanding and 499.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 1900764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.59.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.68. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $146,774 per employee.

GNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $924 million, or 62.60% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,187,338, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,953,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.67 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.37 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 30,976,418 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 48,149,686 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 280,317,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,443,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,325,756 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,952,390 shares during the same period.