General Mills Inc. [GIS] Revenue clocked in at $17.63 billion, up 18.13% YTD: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $63.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Survey Reveals Silver Lining of Pandemic: More Family Time Around the Breakfast Table.

For families that eat breakfast together, 83% of parents report their kids have a well-rounded diet – a motivating halo for keeping up the trend in a new school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted morning routines around the country for 80% of U.S. parents, but the silver lining may be Americans’ new-found time around the breakfast table with their children.

General Mills Inc. represents 611.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.47 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $62.95 to $63.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2024971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $64.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $59 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $57, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on GIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.82, while it was recorded at 63.04 for the last single week of trading, and 56.87 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.75 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.72. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $62,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $28,671 million, or 73.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,797,071, which is approximately -0.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,924,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 46,625,823 shares. Additionally, 657 investors decreased positions by around 29,241,663 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 377,281,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,149,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,230,046 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,943 shares during the same period.