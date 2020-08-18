Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] is 58.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ: FMCI] traded at a high on 08/17/20, posting a 4.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.15. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Reports Record Preliminary Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020.

Tattooed Chef Year to Date Revenue for the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2020 Increased 97% Over the Prior Year Period to a Record $65.2 Million.

Business Combination with Forum Merger II Continues On Track.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1000033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Forum Merger II Corporation stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.55%.

The market cap for FMCI stock reached $333.50 million, with 20.65 million shares outstanding and 6.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, FMCI reached a trading volume of 1000033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forum Merger II Corporation is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.15.

How has FMCI stock performed recently?

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, FMCI shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 15.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FMCI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] managed to generate an average of $1,175,084 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]

There are presently around $74 million, or 97.77% of FMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMCI stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,977,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.89% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 374,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in FMCI stocks shares; and ATOM INVESTORS LP, currently with $3.76 million in FMCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ:FMCI] by around 3,750,554 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 18,519,053 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,704,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,565,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMCI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,723,125 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 16,786,426 shares during the same period.

