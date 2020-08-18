For Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG], Goldman sees a rise to $38. What next?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Principal® Progressing With Integration of Wells Fargo’s Institutional Retirement & Trust.

Integration on track for 2021 completion.

Principal Financial Group® today announced marked progress in the integration of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust (IRT) business, which it acquired in July 2019 and is on track for completion in 2021. Principal ® has advanced key decisions on people, processes, and technology, despite challenges posed by COVID-19 and related market disruption. The combined organization is already delivering new and enhanced capabilities to Principal and Wells Fargo IRT customers including a digital plan onboarding experience, the patent-pending Principal® Complete Pension Solution1, the Principal® Milestones financial wellness program, and more.

A sum of 1085996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $45.53 and dropped to a low of $44.54 until finishing in the latest session at $45.22.

The one-year PFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.96. The average equity rating for PFG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98.

PFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.19, while it was recorded at 45.45 for the last single week of trading, and 44.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Principal Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for PFG is now 10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.40. Additionally, PFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] managed to generate an average of $79,211 per employee.

PFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 6.60%.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,829 million, or 72.40% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,572,556, which is approximately -4.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,020,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in PFG stocks shares; and NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO, currently with $820.15 million in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 13,418,820 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 12,332,763 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 169,484,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,236,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,523,741 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,630,738 shares during the same period.