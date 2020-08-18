DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] is 88.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] price surged by 5.66 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 2728547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. DPW Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.33 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.24.

Guru’s Opinion on DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DPW Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.88% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 25,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in DPW stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $52000.0 in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 50,977 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 29,496 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 43,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,973 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 29,496 shares during the same period.