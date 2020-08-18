Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] jumped around 1.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $153.32 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the third quarter of 2020.

Common StockDigital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2020. .

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 28.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $155.14 and lowest of $152.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.49, which means current price is +46.02% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1294907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $147.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 11367.83.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.14, while it was recorded at 153.95 for the last single week of trading, and 133.75 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $42,557 million, or 89.95% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,288,336, which is approximately 8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 24,111,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.65 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

479 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 25,197,725 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 25,479,015 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 226,893,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,570,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,282,988 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,706 shares during the same period.