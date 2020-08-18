Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $59.91 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 0.59% or 0.35 points to close at $59.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1084525 shares. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call August 27 to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

It opened the trading session at $59.78, the shares rose to $60.35 and dropped to $59.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 13.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -134.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 1084525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $60.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.26, while it was recorded at 60.93 for the last single week of trading, and 48.52 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $11,651 million, or 83.30% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 36,029,549, which is approximately -5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 21,126,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $819.26 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 10.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 30,360,736 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 20,705,670 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 143,410,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,477,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,413,863 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,759,573 shares during the same period.