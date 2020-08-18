Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA] Stock trading around $10.04 per share: What’s Next?

Crescent Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: CRSA] traded at a low on 08/17/20, posting a -0.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.04. The company report on June 24, 2020 that F45 Training and Crescent Acquisition Corp Announce Merger to Create a Leading Publicly-Traded Global Fitness Training and Lifestyle Brand.

Transaction will build upon F45’s rapid and profitable growth in over 50 countries to date .

F45 Training CEO Adam Gilchrist to Continue Leading the Combined Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1013874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.84%.

The market cap for CRSA stock reached $291.36 million, with 31.25 million shares outstanding and 22.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.03K shares, CRSA reached a trading volume of 1013874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CRSA stock performed recently?

Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, CRSA shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA]

23 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:CRSA] by around 3,754,507 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,549,927 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,651,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,955,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,678,323 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 809,721 shares during the same period.