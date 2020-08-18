Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] is -14.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.90%.

Over the last 12 months, DHY stock dropped by -15.08%.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.50 million, with 103.51 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, DHY stock reached a trading volume of 1024104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

DHY Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Fundamentals:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,586,773, which is approximately 8.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 1,303,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in DHY stocks shares; and SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.44 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 75.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 3,085,669 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,102,990 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,065,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,254,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,673 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,229 shares during the same period.

