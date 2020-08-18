Craig Hallum lifts Qumu Corporation [QUMU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ: QUMU] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.97 during the day while it closed the day at $5.88. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Qumu Announces Another Major Feature Release for Video Control Center Customers.

Leading Enterprise Video provider adds Qumu Analytics Engine (QAE), Qumu Messaging Service (QMS) and new Zoom App to already feature-rich technology platform.

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has announced the release of Qumu Video Control Center (VCC) Version 10.5, the customer-hosted deployment of Qumu’s intelligent Enterprise Video platform. This release includes a new Qumu Analytics Engine (QAE) which provides comprehensive, real-time and historical usage reporting of both live and on demand video content—via a highly scalable, redundant and ultra-fast search application.

Qumu Corporation stock has also gained 20.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QUMU stock has inclined by 143.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 189.66% and gained 125.29% year-on date.

The market cap for QUMU stock reached $79.38 million, with 13.53 million shares outstanding and 10.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.49K shares, QUMU reached a trading volume of 1787235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qumu Corporation [QUMU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUMU shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUMU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Qumu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Qumu Corporation stock. On August 28, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for QUMU shares from 18 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qumu Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUMU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

QUMU stock trade performance evaluation

Qumu Corporation [QUMU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.25. With this latest performance, QUMU shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUMU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.65 for Qumu Corporation [QUMU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Qumu Corporation [QUMU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qumu Corporation [QUMU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.94. Qumu Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.40.

Return on Total Capital for QUMU is now -44.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qumu Corporation [QUMU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.65. Additionally, QUMU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qumu Corporation [QUMU] managed to generate an average of -$61,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Qumu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qumu Corporation [QUMU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qumu Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUMU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qumu Corporation go to 15.00%.

Qumu Corporation [QUMU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 45.10% of QUMU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUMU stocks are: HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 1,367,522, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 800,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 million in QUMU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.24 million in QUMU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qumu Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ:QUMU] by around 142,009 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,765 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,874,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,109,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUMU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,079 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,169 shares during the same period.