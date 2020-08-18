CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] Revenue clocked in at $1.81 billion, up 54.38% YTD: What’s Next?

CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE: CLGX] traded at a high on 08/17/20, posting a 0.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.48. The company report on August 14, 2020 that CoreLogic Provides Details on November 17 Special Meeting.

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today responded to a request by Senator Investment Group LP that CoreLogic enter into an agreement with respect to the previously announced November 17 Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Chairman Paul Folino said, “Given the proactive public commitment we have made to hold a Special Meeting on November 17 to address the business proposed by Senator and Cannae, and the specificity we are providing today, we believe their consent solicitation is unnecessary, as is the agreement Senator has asked us to sign. Our Board is focused on shareholder value, and we believe shareholders will understand these tactics are designed to distract from a proposal that significantly undervalues CoreLogic.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1081753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoreLogic Inc. stands at 1.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for CLGX stock reached $5.34 billion, with 79.40 million shares outstanding and 78.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CLGX reached a trading volume of 1081753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLGX shares is $66.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CoreLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CoreLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $70, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CLGX stock. On June 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CLGX shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreLogic Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLGX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CLGX stock performed recently?

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, CLGX shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.67, while it was recorded at 67.19 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.93 and a Gross Margin at +39.40. CoreLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLGX is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.05. Additionally, CLGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] managed to generate an average of $13,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CoreLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreLogic Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreLogic Inc. go to 7.74%.

Insider trade positions for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]

There are presently around $5,057 million, or 99.30% of CLGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLGX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,871,904, which is approximately -26.196% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,476,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.51 million in CLGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $457.37 million in CLGX stock with ownership of nearly -0.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE:CLGX] by around 16,553,069 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 14,319,161 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,067,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,939,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLGX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,946,387 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,434,768 shares during the same period.