Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] is -35.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] closed the trading session at $1.45 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.34, while the highest price level was $1.57. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Cellectar Presents Poster at the AACR VIRTUAL MEETING: ADVANCES IN MALIGNANT LYMPHOMA.

Poster highlights the Phase 2a study data in relapsed or refractory lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

Interim results show 100% overall response rate and a 75% major response rate .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.56 percent and weekly performance of 2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CLRB reached to a volume of 3735392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

CLRB stock trade performance evaluation

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, CLRB shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3677, while it was recorded at 1.3990 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7403 for the last 200 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -124.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,761,614 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.80% of CLRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 920,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 790,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in CLRB stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in CLRB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRB] by around 1,622,244 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 86,982 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,301,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,010,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,004,481 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,979 shares during the same period.